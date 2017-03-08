C3 Pure Fibre
Government amends Permanent Residency regulations

March 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Cayman Islands Government Wednesday (8 March) announces it has amended regulations to the Permanent Residency points system, according to a press release from the Office of the Premier.

Details surrounding whether the approximately 800 PR applications currently awaiting review are now being processed were not immediately available.

“We undertook to amend the regulations to get the Permanent Residency application going again, and we have now done so,” Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is quoted as saying in the statement.

Cabinet approved the revised regulations, which address concerns raised during the ruling by the Grand Court in the Hutchinson-Green case, where two women appealed a decision to deny their Permanent Residency applications. The changes allow for a resumption of processing of applications by the Permanent Residency Board and the Chief Immigration Officer.

The changes to the Immigration Law regulations can be seen here.

 

Kevin Morales

