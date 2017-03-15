Brexit latest explored

C3 Pure Fibre
March 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has crossed the final hurdle to trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union. Now she says its time to look at the new relationship with her European partners, but what does that mean for us? And what will the changes mean to us? Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss those and other issues was attorney Nick Dixey.

