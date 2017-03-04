The sound of hammers and nails can be heard throughout the arc at Camana bay today as hurleys media hosts the first builders expo.

Companies all over Cayman who specialize in construction, from architects to contractors, are setting up to give help and tips to potential home owners and home builders.

“I think this is a great opportunity for those in the community to come out and see what is on the island and to see, there is a lot of good companies here and there is a lot of good information that you might not see if you don’t come out.” Said Interior Designer, Rhon Royer

The doors open tomorrow at 10am till 4pm

