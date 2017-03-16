Business Man Spencer Bodden remembered

Well known businessman Spencer Bodden died on Monday (13 March) and those who knew him best said Cayman lost a true pioneer. 84-year old Clinton Whittaker said he knew Mr. Bodden since childhood days.

“He had a good legacy he was very persevering and honest and never got in no trouble with nobody and he was a friend everybody knew him,” Mr. Whittaker said.

Mr. Bodden’s wife Debbie issued a statement to Cayman 27 today:

“We have so much to be thankful for with our lovely Spencer. Together we have created so many wonderful memories over the years. He always asked about his friends, and his family, as he cared so deeply for them. Spencer will always be remembered as a generous man who gave of himself to others. He was always smiling and telling jokes; even to those he did not know. He was also well-known to the Bodden Town community as the owner of one of the more popular land attractions, The Pirate Caves and Gift Shop. This is big loss as they were a close-knit community. He will be greatly missed by many but especially by his family and friends”.

-Debbie Bodden

Sport Minster Osbourne Bodden said in a statement issued Wednesday (15 March):

“Spencer was a jovial person, always one to make you smile with his many jokes and personality, and he had an amazing entrepreneurial spirit that was unmatched. His presence in BT is missed, and he will always be remembered by many as a kind and helpful person”. -Osbourne Bodden

Mr. Bodden was 67 years old.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

