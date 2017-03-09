C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

C.A.R.E launches first magazine of it’s kind

March 8, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
2 Min Read

Too much pets and not enough owners is the issue which the Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts or (C.A.R.E) would like to address by the launching of a new magazine.

2,500 copies of the “Pet Zone” magazine was sent to all primary school students from years two to six to help the students grasp the importance of taking care of pets while still young and having animals spayed and neutered.

Sabrina Stecyk from C.A.R.E said with animal cruelty being an issue of concern targeting the message to younger potential pet owners is the answer.

“Going into the schools and listening to the children and asking them what is their experience and them talking about family members and family friends involved in dog fighting or you know that they have a dog that is chained in the backyard that no one really cares for or has medical issues that kind of thing we want to have another voice and having something being heard and the children being able to hear something other than just that side of it,” Miss Stecyk said.

Ms. Stecyk said pet zone teaches the students about the five basic needs of every animal freedom from hunger, water, pain, injury and diseases and said the magazine also has feedback from veterinarians about spaying and neutering for pets.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: