C.A.R.E launches first magazine of it’s kind

Too much pets and not enough owners is the issue which the Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts or (C.A.R.E) would like to address by the launching of a new magazine.

2,500 copies of the “Pet Zone” magazine was sent to all primary school students from years two to six to help the students grasp the importance of taking care of pets while still young and having animals spayed and neutered.

Sabrina Stecyk from C.A.R.E said with animal cruelty being an issue of concern targeting the message to younger potential pet owners is the answer.

“Going into the schools and listening to the children and asking them what is their experience and them talking about family members and family friends involved in dog fighting or you know that they have a dog that is chained in the backyard that no one really cares for or has medical issues that kind of thing we want to have another voice and having something being heard and the children being able to hear something other than just that side of it,” Miss Stecyk said.

Ms. Stecyk said pet zone teaches the students about the five basic needs of every animal freedom from hunger, water, pain, injury and diseases and said the magazine also has feedback from veterinarians about spaying and neutering for pets.

