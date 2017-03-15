C3 Pure Fibre
CAL waives fees on NYC and Chicago flights due to winter storm

March 14, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman Airways told Cayman 27 it will waive change fees and fare differences for passengers traveling to or from Chicago and New York City while a winter storm pummels parts of the US.

More than 7,000 flights have been cancelled due to the storm, but so far, the national flag carrier said it hasn’t had to cancel any.

Fees will be waved for those who are traveling March 12th through 15th, subject to the following criteria:

  • Ticket was purchased on/before March 12th 2017.
  • New travel date is on/before March 20th 2017 for NYC and March 19 2017 for Chicago.
  • Travel is in the same cabin as originally ticketed
  • Origin and destination city remain the same

Tuesday’s JetBlue flight from New York’s JFK airport to Grand Cayman was cancelled.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

