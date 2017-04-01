Cayman Democratic Party West Bay Launch

The first official kick off of campaign 2017, as Cayman edges closer to 24th May.

Cayman Democratic Party leader McKeeva Bush and his team took to the heart of West Bay last night to woo voters in their bid to take control of the next government.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“We need a government that is more for the people.” Said West Bay resident Ruby Dominguez.

A re-branded Cayman Democratic Party, launched its campaign in West Bay last night, its main stronghold, seizing the opportunity to speak to it’s supporters

“The district was well represented from all of our areas.” Said Cayman Democratic Party Leader, Hon. McKeeva Bush.

The crowd of close to 400 people heard from West Bay incumbents, Hon. McKeeva Bush, Bernie Bush, Capt. Eugene Ebanks and candidate John Jefferson Jr as they sounded off on issues including immigration, employment and education.

“No one knows it like those who are hurting and so they want representation and they know we can represent them.” Said Cayman Democratic Party Leader, Hon. McKeeva Bush.

“All of the things they spoke on, we really need here and we need a change in government.” Said Ruby Dominguez.

The CDP leader once again took aim at one man one vote system, saying it may still be confusing for some and annoying to others.

“They are understand that more and more they are getting to understand it, they don’t like it because they have lost a vote, they have lost three votes.” Said Cayman Democratic Party Leader, Hon. McKeeva Bush.

“The law has already passed, so nothing we can do about it, just make your one vote for one man.” Said West Bay Resident, Ashbert Powery.

The party released their West Bay district manifesto last night, outlining plans for the district, like, building a civic centre to include programme for the youth.

The Cayman Democratic Party will formally launch their national campaign on the 8th of April, it is expected they will release their national manifesto then.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

