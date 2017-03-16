C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Cayman Fire Service begins internal investigation cyclist collision

March 15, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Fire Service has started an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Monday’s (15 March) incident where a CIFS rescue truck hit a bicyclist and knocked down a utility pole, according to Government Information Services.

The cyclist remains in the hospital in stable condition.

GIS also says the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Fire Service is working with police to ensure the circumstances are investigated and the Ministry cannot comment on the matter until the investigations from both departments are complete.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: