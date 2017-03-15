C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman prep students learn all things Cayman

March 14, 2017
Mario Grey
There is nothing like seeing young students embrace their Caymanian heritage and at Cayman Prep on Smith Road in George Town this was a mission for all.

Cayman Prep students recently held the fifth-annual “Cayman Day” celebrations where some students dressed up like fishermen while other students dressed up as creatures commonly associated with Cayman.

The Students learned about thatch rope, Cayman Parrots, Sea Grapes and all things Caymanian.

Student Cathy Myles said being Caymanian the day proved to be informative.

“Well I’m from Cayman and so it’s just accepting our heritage and just knowing more and gathering information and having fun at the same time,” Miss Myles said.

Social Studies leader at the school Brenda Bryce said similar to previous Cayman Day celebrations the students heard speeches from various members of the community about different elements of Caymanian culture.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

