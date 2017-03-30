CDP eyes taking back the house from Progressives

Cayman Democratic Party members were up bright and early this morning for a caravan across its stronghold of West Bay.

Incumbent MLA Captain Eugene Ebanks filed his nomination papers this morning, joined by Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush and MLA Bernie Bush. The candidates told Cayman 27 that this year, their team has what it takes to return to power.

“We are well prepared, I am very proud and satisfied of our slate of candidates,” said the Opposition Leader.

Mr. Bush said his CDP team is ready to roll up its sleeves and take back the legislative assembly from the progressives.

“We got so many things to fix, we got to fix immigration got to fix pensions, you can’t take peoples money away as they are planning to do,” said Mr. Bush.

“All combined we have a great team,” added Mr. Ebanks. “The strength of the team is unity, and if you look around at all the support, that’s the strength of the team.”

“For too long, everything in this country has been going on helps the big people and nothing helps the little people on the road who are suffering, and it has to stop, that’s where we as a party, we have an advantage,” said MLA Bernie Bush.

He said after almost four years on the opposition bench, the CDP’s strong track record for helping people will help his party turn the tide.

“I really and truly think the majority of people will see it, and not go with all the hoopla that’s going to be talked,” said Mr. Bush.

“It’s time for a change,” bellowed the Opposition Leader.

He said with 63 candidates vying for only 19 seats under this first election under one person one vote, nothing is guaranteed.

“There of course will be a lot of disappointments here in the country once the elections are completed,” he said.

The CDP is fielding a slate of eleven candidates for the May election, however, party leader McKeeva Bush said he is inclined to throw his support behind some independents, namely, Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo.

