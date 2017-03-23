C3 Pure Fibre
Chamber, government talk public education

March 22, 2017
Mario Grey
Chamber of Commerce leaders met with members of government on Wednesday (22 March) to discuss strategic plans to improve the public education system.

Chief Officer of Education Mr. Christen Suckoo said issues such as the socio-economic links to good grades parental involvement and other factors pose challenges needing urgent attention.

“So the point that I was making inside was that where as in my time if there was something like what happened today in England my parents would turn the TV off and they would have a private conversation about what happened, they wouldn’t discuss it in front of me and my sister as young children. What’s happening now because of the ease of access of information is that our children are receiving this information at the same time that we are receiving it,” Mr. Suckoo said.

Chamber President Kyle Broadhurst who weeks ago declared education will be his top priority said he is happy with the progress being made.

 

 

