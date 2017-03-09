Government’s child abuse prevention policy for sports and clubs is now three training sessions and 38 days in and the majority of national sports associations have signed on with just a small fraction remaining.
-
Share This!
Child abuse prevention policy update
March 8, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Golf: CIGA announces teams
March 8, 2017
Sports
Football: 2017 Gold Cup groups & schedules announced
March 8, 2017
Sports
NBA: Nowitzki passes 30,000 points
March 8, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.