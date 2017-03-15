Comb jelly bloom could be sign of warming seas, says DOE

Divers have noticed a mysterious, jelly-like substance on the Grand Cayman’s west side, believed to be a bloom of comb jellies.

Divers describe thousands of these gooey jellies floating in the upper water column near Northwest Point.

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 blooms of comb jellies from the phylum Ctenophora are typically most abundant in summer, and could be yet another sign our seas are warming.

The short lived bloom only lasted a couple days.

