Connolly addresses concerns raised during debate

The ongoing debate in the LA on the Legal Practitioners Bill continues to attract national attention. Today Government called a meeting, one that was agreed to by all sides of the LA, to address concerns raised during debate last week on the Bill and amendments submitted by the Opposition.

However the Opposition and Independents did not attend, but the Government continues its discussions on the amendments to move the Bill forward. Independent MLA Winston Connolly joined Janelle Mutoo tonight (March 13) to explain why he was not at the meeting and his concerns.

