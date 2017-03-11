Cops back on the job after case conditionally discharged

Two officers who were on required leave for tasering a man in 2014 are back on the job.

Austin Etienne and Cardiff Robinson, who were previously on required leave after tasering Lawson Scott in East End a near three years ago, are back on the job as their court case was conditionally discharged. In a statement issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the suspensions of both constables that arose from those convictions have been rescinded, and they will be returned to active duty.

