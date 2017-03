No more deadlines to file civil cases that is the message from court administrator Suzanne Bothwell who said a new “E-filing” system is on it’s way.

“It will allow for persons to file at midnight and it will allow for them to pay at home too. They will be able to either pay online which is a system we will be bringing later on,” Mrs. Bothwell explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

