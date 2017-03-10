C3 Pure Fibre
Cricket: England go 3 for 3

March 9, 2017
Jordan Armenise
England went on to an easy victory winning a comfortable 186 runs. Batting first England was all out for 328 runs, they were led by Alex Hales 110 runs including five 6’s and 9 fours. Joe Root followed that up with 101 runs himself hitting ten 4’s, and Ben Stoakes’ 34. Jonathan Carter led the way for the Windies with a team high with 46 runs, followed by Alzarri Joseph’s 22 and Shai Hope’s 16.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

