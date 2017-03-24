In the Cricket Elite League, Paramount were all out for 124, led by man of the match Paul Manning’s 47 runs and four 4’s. Chasing 124, Sol was lead by Ricardo Roach’s 26 runs and three 6’s, but that was not enough as Paramount would win by 40 runs.
Cricket: Paramount beats Sol
March 23, 2017
