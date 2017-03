Police XI beat Colts by 6 wickets and 81 runs Sunday (12 March) in Cayman Cricket Elite League play. Leading the way was Patrick Heron with 47 runs and five 6s.

Man of the match was Police XI bowler Sam Suberan, he took 2 wickets and surrendered only 7 runs. For the Colts, Connor Patterson led the way with 33 runs and three 6s, followed by Gregory Smith with 20.

