Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is out of the final game versus England this Thursday after medical testing revealed an ankle injury he suffered on day one. In the first game, he took one wicket and surrendered 59 runs but did not re-emerge for the Windies after break.
-
Cricket: Shannon injured
March 7, 2017
1 Min Read
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
