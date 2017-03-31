C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now
Sports

Cricket: Sol, Police winners in Elite T-20

March 30, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Colts would win the toss and elect to bat first but could only manage 77 runs.

Connor Patterson contributed 10 runs including one 6 but the Colts would come up against some good bowling lead by man of the match Ramon Sealy who surrendered only 8 runs and claimed 2 wickets.

Chasing 77, the Sol Tigers were led by Bruce Jalim’s 18, Gregory Smith and Romario Dunkley’s 14, and the Tigers were your winners with four wickets remaining.

In the other Elite T-20 game, Paramount won the toss and elected to bat first, and were all out for 160, led by Conroy Wright’s 38 and Rickel Walker 36.

Chasing 160, Police were led by man of the match’s Patrick Heron’s 85 including seven 6’s. Police won with four wickets remaining.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cayman Now Side Banner
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: