Trinidad and Tobago National Cricket team has announced a 13-member squad that will travel to Grenada for the round 6 match of the WICB Premier Cricket League four-day tournament against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.
Cricket: T & T announces team
March 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
