Crisis center fashion show

Women living at the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre got to strut their stuff on the catwalk Monday for their fashion show.

Cayman 27 could not get their cameras inside, as it would risk breaking the confidentiality of those involved with the Crisis Centre, but these photos were taken by the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman who put on the event and provided the clothes through an island wide charity donation drive.

The evening included job interview tips and how to dress appropriately. One of the ladies at the Crisis Center said “I feel like I just went to Miami on a shopping spree.”

