March 31, 2017
Philipp Richter
On this week’s business beat, we speak to doctors who re-branded a George Town Hospital.

The Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital was bought in March 2016 by Doctors practicing out of the hospital and some local investors from founder Dr. Steve Tomlinson.

This past Saturday, a family fun day was hosted and revealed the new name, CTMH Doctors Hospital.

“So I think patients feel there is something different and we thought now it’s time to show that to the outside, not only the changes in the inside but also to the outside, I’m actually very proud and happy on how it looks today with the blue and white,” said Chief Radiologist, Yaron Rabo.

Doctor Rado goes on to say that the hospital has new services such as a new concierge service that looks after the patients to internal administrative changes.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

