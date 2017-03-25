C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Business News

CUC reaches workplace safety milestone

March 24, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

CUC has reached a workplace safety milestone, and every day that goes by without a lost-work-time accident, a new record is set.

787 days and counting. CUC’s safety streak hit 730 days back in January. That’s two years without an on-the-job injury.

CUC told Cayman 27 it has been actively prioritising safety, and every day employees see a reminder of their success when they come to work.

“We have the counter sitting at all of the entrances into the plant as a constant reminder of, hey, this is what we achieved,” explained CUC VP of customer service and technology. “One more day, one more day. It puts that safety culture right at the top of anyone’s mind when they’re working here. Safety is designed into everything, every single process that we do.”

The streak encompasses roughly 881,000 man-hours without a lost time incident. It would take one person more than 400 years to work that many hours.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: