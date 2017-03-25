CUC reaches workplace safety milestone

CUC has reached a workplace safety milestone, and every day that goes by without a lost-work-time accident, a new record is set.

787 days and counting. CUC’s safety streak hit 730 days back in January. That’s two years without an on-the-job injury.

CUC told Cayman 27 it has been actively prioritising safety, and every day employees see a reminder of their success when they come to work.

“We have the counter sitting at all of the entrances into the plant as a constant reminder of, hey, this is what we achieved,” explained CUC VP of customer service and technology. “One more day, one more day. It puts that safety culture right at the top of anyone’s mind when they’re working here. Safety is designed into everything, every single process that we do.”

The streak encompasses roughly 881,000 man-hours without a lost time incident. It would take one person more than 400 years to work that many hours.

