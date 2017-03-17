Customs gets staff boost

Cayman Islands Customs just got a boost in personnel — 14 to be exact with the recent graduates celebrating their achievements at a ceremony Friday (10 March) at the Harquail Theater.

The graduates are now being trained in different areas of the department. Collector of Customs Charles Clifford says this will enable them to fill any role. Class valedictorian, Stephen Anderson is excited about his new endeavor.

“Because crime doesn’t sleep, there is always going to be some way, there is always going to be an updated version, so it’s us to keep in line and for the law to keep up with said people,” Customs Valedictorian, Stephen Anderson said.

Mr. Clifford shared his expectations with graduates and what it takes to be a Customs officer — from keeping the borders safe from contraband to making sure that Government collects its revenue from imports.

