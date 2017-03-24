Cybersecurity experts visit for phishing symposium

Phishing scams, whaling, and ransomware attacks from are not letting up, and your email inbox could be a cybercriminal’s best way in…

Local firm E-shore told Cayman 27 these types of attacks are on the rise. Thursday, (23 March) they hosted a phishing awareness symposium featuring international cybersecurity experts at the National Gallery.

Many hackers do their homework. The clues you leave behind online can help them find away into your machine, and to your data.

“They can send an email in that looks like it really is for you, like you really did win that iWatch, and then you click the link and you may not even know that anything is even happening on your system, and yet they may have control of your system at that point and access to your data,” said InfoWorld columnist J. Peter Bruzzese, on island for the phishing conference.

These scams have come a long way since the days of the “Nigerian prince” emails.

One tip to avoid being a victim is to hover over the ‘reply to’ address to make sure it goes to an email address you can trust. If it doesn’t, that could be a red flag.

