Cycling: Ameline takes 1st in 10 mile trial

March 21, 2017
Angela Sevilla
Conditions were not ideal as it was a little wet to start Sunday mornings 10 mile trial. Cyclists traveled from the Bodden Town police station to a half mile past the Frank Sound junction and back.  18 cyclists were on hand, with Jerome Ameline finishing first with a time of 23:13.369.

