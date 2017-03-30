Dangerous Substances law demands transparency

Full compliance from those in the fuel industry is what Chief Petroleum Inspector Duke Munroe said the recent Dangerous Substances Law amendments provide.

Mr. Munroe said the law is the first of its kind to police the fuel industry by mandating a certain level of transparency.

The petroleum inspector said there was always an emphasis on honesty and integrity within the sector and said now with the Dangerous Substances Law there is more enforce-ability.

“It’s not a case where we can police a 100 percent of the sector to ensure it’s safe so we’d expect that if we’re to call someone to just query some little detail as to maybe was there a spill at your location or confirm me your tank capacity or something of that nature that they will be open and honest with us,” Mr. Munroe explained.

Mr. Munroe said there will be strict penalties for fuel carriers who fail to comply with the inspectorate and says he expects a more forthcoming industry.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

