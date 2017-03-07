C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: March 7th, 2017

March 7, 2017
On today’s show, 70% by the year 2037….those are the goals Cayman is aiming for to be renewable energy reliant, but is it attainable?  Tammi Sulliman brings us the conversation this morning.  Sports anchor Jordan Armenise joins us to talk about what is happening in the world of sports in Cayman.  Miss Cayman Islands contestant number 1, Mahalia Seymour is with us to speak about hr running in the Miss Cayman Islands pageant.  On Tonie’s TV Guide, Arnold Schwarzenegger quits NBC’s The Apprentice, the Bachelor finds love and the new Netflix animated feature by the creators of the Care Bears.  For Partners in Good Health we join Jackie Bales in her discussion about pancreatic cancer and advances in its treatment.  And on this week’s Pet of the week we bring you a loving dog looking for a home.

