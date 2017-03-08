C3 Pure Fibre
DEH report: HSA kitchen meets food safety requirements

March 7, 2017
Joseph Avary
The Department of Environmental Health’s report on insect-contaminated porridge at the Cayman Islands Hospital finds the HSA’s kitchen meets the DEH’s food safety requirements.

The investigation was launched after a maternity ward patient discovered what she believed to be maggots in her breakfast porridge. The DEH says the insects are not maggots, but appear to be weevil larvae.

The report says all food handlers in the hospital had received food hygiene training from the DEH.

The DEH’s food contamination report presented seven recommendations:

  • Remove and dispose of all Cream of Wheat cereal in storage.
  • Check similar products for contamination, and if any is detected, prevent it from entering the food chain
  • Monitor temperature variations in storage areas
  • Conduct regular in-house training
  • Implement a simple quality assurance system
  • Inform the supplier to check its location for contamination
  • DEH will monitor compliance with visits to both the hospital and the supplier’s facility
