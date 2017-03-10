Deputy Prisons Director gets $15,000 paid in legal fees

Prisons deputy director Aduke Natalie Joseph-Caesar received a $15,000 government payout for legal fees.

It was part of the legal agreement leading to her reinstatement last year. Deputy governor Jennifer Ahearn shared details of the agreement in the LA on Wednesday (8 March) afternoon.

Ms Joseph-Caesar was dismissed last year after an unauthorised camera was discovered hidden in a supervisor’s office at the prison. She challenged the dismissal. A consent agreement was later created and she was reinstated.

Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo and East End MLA Arden McLean pressed Ms Ahearn on the agreement.

“The Chief Officer undertakes not to publish any adverse statement about the deputy director which may have the effect of damaging or any lowering her reputation concerning any matter connected to her employment with HM Prison Service,” she said.

Ms Ahearn says the entire process was handled outside of court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

