Disney moves on from grouper research

Conservation group reef.org told Cayman 27 a $25,000 loss in funding is just part of the natural cycle of funding in the non-profit world.

The group said the Disney Conservation Fund, in a competitive proposal process, chose not to fund the project for 2017.

Previously, Disney had funded the Grouper Moon project for six years.

“As with all private foundations, the amount of proposals they fund each year is limited. Nearly all foundations that support environmental education and research projects do so with the expectation that such support will eventually end,” said reef.org’s Director of science, Dr. Christy Semmens in a statement.

She said she’s pleased the DOE was able to move money around to provide basic funding for this year’s grouper research project.

Cayman 27 reached out to the Disney Conservation Fund but our query did not get a response.

