DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 10-12 March

Cayman’s one and only, and therefore the most anticipated weekly forecast, the DiveTech weekend diving outlook is back for another week!

We’ve had a windy week, and the windguru is still looking to be blowing in the 15 knots neighborhood for most of Saturday. It won’t be too extreme to get a shore dive in anywhere on the west side. Sunday is shaping up to be much calmer, especially in the mid to late afternoon.

Of course, it never hurts to check conditions at your dive site of choice before popping in the water.

So overall, we live in a diver’s paradise; why not pop in and check it out?

That’s about it for this week’s DiveTech weekend diving outlook, so grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving!!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

