C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Environment News

DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 10-12 March

March 9, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman’s one and only, and therefore the most anticipated weekly forecast, the DiveTech weekend diving outlook is back for another week!

We’ve had a windy week, and the windguru is still looking to be blowing in the 15 knots neighborhood for most of Saturday. It won’t be too extreme to get a shore dive in anywhere on the west side. Sunday is shaping up to be much calmer, especially in the mid to late afternoon.

Of course, it never hurts to check conditions at your dive site of choice before popping in the water.

So overall, we live in a diver’s paradise; why not pop in and check it out?

That’s about it for this week’s DiveTech weekend diving outlook, so grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving!!!

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: