DiveTech weekend diving outlook for 31 March-2 April

March 30, 2017
Joe Avary
You’ve waited for it all week, now it’s time for the DiveTech weekend diving outlook.

It is shaping up to be a fantastic weekend, both above and below the surface. Check out the windguru right there, we are looking for winds out of the east in that 12 to 15 knots range.
Not too shabby at all, some might even say pretty darn good.

If you’re looking to get in some shore diving, conditions are looking pretty good all over the west side, with the Spanish Bay and Cobalt Coast area looking pretty good too.

As always, check conditions at your dive site before getting in the water.

And until next time, grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving!

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

