DiveTech’s weekend diving outlook for 3-5 March

The weekend diving outlook is brought to you by your friends at DiveTech.

The winds they are blowing. Windguru is calling for strong winds out of the east-northeast all weekend, 20+ knots Saturday and 25 knots Sunday with gusts approaching 30 knots.

As far as shore diving goes, the best bets are going to be on the sheltered side of the island, think west side and inside to George Town. You might want to call the dive shops for current conditions, or check for yourself.

A boat trip can get you to the most diveable sites. You can join me and the DiveTech crew Saturday morning. As of now there’s plenty of space left and special resident rates. Call 946-5658 to book your space.

Until next week – grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and go diving!!

