DOE halts ironshore dig after silt plume released in marine park

The Department of Environment stepped in over the weekend to halt an ironshore dig along Grand Cayman’s southwest coast.

The work created a plume of silt in the marine park, prompting the DOE to get involved.

It responded to the property just south of Don Foster’s dive shop Saturday, where currents were pushing the silt plume south towards Sunset House.

Workers stopped the dig and removed the excavator from the site, and then installed silt barriers, something Don Foster’s operations manager Sergio Coni said should have been done prior to digging.

“The order of the steps apparently didn’t work out,” said Mr. Coni. “I figured that they would put the screen out first and then do the digging, assuming that they had permission to do that, I’m not really sure.”

Cayman 27 reached out to confirm the ironshore dig was authorised by planning. They said the matter is being looked into.

If the project were approved after the National Conservation Law was implemented last August, the DOE would have had to have been consulted on the project.

