DOE looking for a few good interns for summer 2017

The Department of Environment is looking for a few good interns to help with field work, lab work, and data entry for the summer.

The unpaid volunteer internships are for Grand Cayman resident students ages 15 and up who are interested in gaining experience in marine science, terrestrial ecology, and sustainable development.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, 30 March, but you’ll need to bring your A-game as these are competitive placements.

The internships will take place in July or August.

Internships for high schoolers last one week in order to accommodate the number of students who apply each year. Last year, 27 high school and university students interned with the DOE.

