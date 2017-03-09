C3 Pure Fibre
DOE officer revists rescue attempt

March 8, 2017
Mario Grey
44-year-old Mongkol Srilamai  died last week in the waters near rum point which was tallied as the second-water related death in Cayman for 2017.

Department of Environment’s Conservation Officer Alan Mackay was one of the persons who attempted to save Mr. Srilamai’s life and said despite saving one of the men from drowning the tragedy could have seen more casualties.

Somebody hadn’t gone to there aid there is a very good chance this could have been a lot worst, Mr Mackay said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

