Dogs out for 8th annual k-9 5k

The k-9 5-k took off yesterday and so did the dogs who kept their owners running for the sake of fitness.

Animal activists and serious runners on the island took their dogs to Camana Bay Sunday morning (Mar 05) for the 8th-annual run which was put on by C.A.R.E.

Saskia Salden at the Humane Society said scores of dogs which normally would be cooped up indoors enjoyed the sunday morning stroll.

“At any given point 60-80 dogs at the shelter that don’t get walked otherwise and for them to do a 5k and get exposure to the public is amazing.

Kiralee Harnett from C.A.R.E said over 120 people registered online to run with the dogs.

