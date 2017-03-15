East End crash leaves two in hospital

A two-car collision in East End Tuesday (March 14) afternoon left two people in the hospital and one car stuck on the iron shore.

Around 1:15pm Tuesday a Nissan Skyline heading eastbound collided with a Ford Edge heading West.

The Nissan ended up onto the iron shore.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The westbound lane was closed for a short period of time. Investigations into the crash continue.

