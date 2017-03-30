Election staff shine on Nomination Day

Today (March 29) was the first test for Elections Office staff as candidates filed their papers for their respective seats.

And according to Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell his team did well to manage the logistics for today’s dry run of what will happen on May 24th.

The 19 returning officers have gathered at the elections office at Smith road to begin the filtering process of nominations.

This is a historic election for Cayman, it’s the first time the One Man One vote electoral system will be used.

But one political leader, the CDP’s McKeeva Bush maintains his objection of the voting system.

“But I am concerned about the new system. Here you have to jump over fence, go through gate in a small country like this when we could have easily been in one district and nominated,” said the CDP leader.

Now while Mr Bush has his reservations about the voting system. The team executing it on May 24th welcomes the changes.

George Town Central Returning Officer Richard Smith says he’s excited to be part of the history making one man one vote electoral system in Cayman.

“Being part of the first time that this time is happening is very exciting for all of us. We have trained really hard and we are expecting a smooth process and all of our presiding officers and other returning officers have gone over all of the processes,” Mr Smith said.

The candidates will officially be confirmed in the coming days, but George Town South led the way with five candidates.

While parties may once have ruled the day there have been a number of Independents like Christopher Saunders joining the race this go-round.

Mr Saunders is heading back to the polls, but this time the former UDP chairman is going it alone. Mr Saunders filed his nomination papers for Bodden Town West at Agriculture Grounds pavilion.

He will be squaring off against Stafford Berry of the CDP, the Progressives Maxine Bodden-Robinson and Gilbert McLean.

In 2013 he contested the Bodden Town district on a UDP ticket and was unsuccessful then. On May 24 he’ll be running on his own and he says his chances are good given the response he’s been receiving.

“I am feeling very confident in terms of the agenda, or the vision that I have and I think when I put it out to the public they will love it. It is really big, it is really bold and I think that will be the charge now for my generation,” Mr Saunders said.

Nomination day is now over and the Elections Office has begun the process of filtering nomination forms for eligibility.

