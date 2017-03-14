Elections Supervisor issues Nomination Day warning

Elections supervisor Wesley Howell warns come Nomination Day he’ll be penalising those who break the Elections Law.

“Ensure that come Nominations Day your paper work is in effect and we do not have any issues we will have to deal with afterwards,” Mr Howell said.

The Elections supervisor is advising prospective candidates and their nominators ahead of Nomination Day as parties and candidates gear up for campaign launches.

“Persons who are seeking office and those seeking to nominate persons is that you must really check the constitution and check the Elections Law. It is an offence to be nominated if you are not qualified to do so,” Mr Howell said.

Those requirements include; being Caymanian by birth or by decent through parents or grand parents, as well as, not being convicted of certain offences.

“Offences that may be considered dishonesty including fraud and others, even if those sentences are spent they still show up in terms of qualification and disqualification,” he explained.

The Elections Supervisor says staff training is ongoing and the 19 returning officers will take up duty to oversee nominations on March 29 which will be held in each constituency. He adds Election Office lawyers will be on standby to address any nomination concerns upon filing. Mr Howell adds hearing of claims and objections on the voters list kicks off on March 20th in West Bay at Ed Bush Sports Centre. It’s the first in six hearings that will be held around the island.

A magistrate will decide on the 168 claims and 171 objections before the final voters list is published.

That list will be used for the 24 May elections.

Nominations Day information

Nominations day is March 29th 2017. Returning officers for each Electoral District will receive nomination forms between 8am and 3pm.

Nominations Locations

Single Member Electoral District Nominations Location West Bay North First Assembly of God Church Hall 100 Finch Drive. West Bay West West Bay Public Library 204 Rev. Blackman Road. West Bay Central Ed Bush Sport Field – Conf. Room 90 Stadium Drive. West Bay South John Gray Memorial United Church Hall 26 West Church Street. George Town North St Georges Anglican Church Hall 66 Courts Road. George Town Central George Town – Town Hall 43 Fort Street. George Town West Smith Road Centre 150 Smith Road. George Town South South Sound Community Centre 1012 South Church Street. George Town East Agape Family Worship Centre – Hall 50B Fairbanks Rd. Red Bay Seafarers Hall 11 Victory Avenue. Prospect Moravian Church Hall 497 Poindexter Road. Savannah Savannah United Church Hall 17 Astral Way. Newlands International College of the Cayman Islands 595 Hirst Road. Bodden Town West Agricultural Grounds Pavilion 199 Lottery Road. Bodden Town East Webster Memorial United Church Hall 266 Bodden Town Road. North Side Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre 923 North Side Road East End William Allen McLaughlin Civic Centre 80 John Mclean Drive. Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman Aston Rutty Centre 264 Ashton Reid Drive. Cayman Brac East Veteran’s and Seaman’s Center, 205 Ashton Reid Drive.

Notes to Candidates:

Nominations Form

A candidate for election shall be nominated on a nomination paper by at least two persons who, at the time of signing the nomination paper, are registered electors of the electoral district for which the candidate seeks election.

The candidate must consent to the nomination by signing the nomination paper in the presence of a witness who must also sign the nomination paper.

Deposit

A candidate for election, must deposit the sum of one thousand dollars in legal tender to the returning officer. If the candidate fails to do so, the nomination of such candidate shall be null and void.

If a candidate is not elected; and received less than one-tenth of the total of votes polled, the money deposited with the returning officer in accordance with section 32(1) of the Elections Law (2013), is forfeited to the Crown. Otherwise, the deposit will be refunded to the candidate or to the person who paid the deposit on behalf of the candidate, as soon as practical after the result of the election is declared.

Photo

Candidates are to supply one 2” x 2” Colour Photo (passport sized) on Nominations Day. The 2017 Ballot Papers will be printed in colour and will contain a Picture of the Candidate.

Logos

If a candidate belongs to a registered party, the party logo will be placed beside the Candidates picture on the ballot paper. Independent Candidates will have “IND” Placed beside their photo. Candidates are to indicate a party or independent to returning officer.

Nominators

Candidates must be nominated by at least two electors who are registered in the same electoral district in which the candidate is being nominated. It is an offence under section 30(1) of the Elections Law (2013 Revision) to knowingly nominate a person who, pursuant to the Constitution, is not qualified to be or is disqualified from being elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

A person who signs a nomination paper nominating a candidate for election in an electoral district; who at the date of signing the nomination paper is not a registered elector of that electoral district; or knows that the person nominated is not qualified to be elected as a member of the Assembly, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of two thousand dollars.

Qualifications and Disqualifications

Persons seeking nominations are encouraged to carefully review the Cayman Island Constitution, the Elections Law (2013) and the Elections (Amendment) Law, 2016. It is an offence under section 30(2) of the Elections Law (2013 Revision) to knowingly consent to be nominated if, pursuant to the Constitution, you are not qualified to be or are disqualified from being elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly. A person who commits this offence is liable on conviction to a fine of five thousand dollars.

