Energy policy greenlighted

Cayman’s first national energy policy gets the green light in the LA.
Legislators unanimously accepted the 20-year policy on Wednesday (March 15) setting out plans to achieve an ambitious goal of hitting 70-percent renewable energy by 2037. Planning Minister Hon. Kurt Tibbetts says acceptance of the policy is one of the most important decisions legislators have taken. As everyone will benefit from a sustainable approach to energy use in Cayman.
“We certainly anticipate downward movement in the cost of energy to all of our consumers. All of this will impact the socio-economic interests of all our Caymanians and residents alike in a positive way,” Mr Tibbetts said.
The energy policy places heavy emphasis on investment in renewable energy and the phasing out of reliance on fossil fuels.
