Energy policy greenlighted

March 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s first national energy policy gets the green light in the LA.

Legislators unanimously accepted the 20-year policy on Wednesday (March 15) setting out plans to achieve an ambitious goal of hitting 70-percent renewable energy by 2037.  Planning Minister Hon. Kurt Tibbetts says acceptance of the policy is one of the most important decisions legislators have taken. As everyone will benefit from a sustainable approach to energy use in Cayman.

“We certainly anticipate downward movement in the cost of energy to all of our consumers. All of this will impact the socio-economic interests of all our Caymanians and residents alike in a positive way,” Mr Tibbetts said.

The energy policy places heavy emphasis on investment in renewable energy and the phasing out of reliance on fossil fuels.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

