ESO starts surveys

The Economics and Statistics Office kicked off its System of National Accounts and the Balance of Payments surveys today.

The ESO said just over 35, 00 forms will be emailed, mailed or hand delivered to local businesses, Government entities and non-profit organisations.

The surveys, which run from Monday (March 27) until May 12th, collect information to measure the economic performance of the Cayman Islands, as well as, individual sectors.

The surveys cover all entities that produce goods and services in the Cayman Islands.

The last System of National Accounts Survey conducted in 2016 revealed Cayman’s gross domestic product amounted to $2.2 billion dollars in 2015, while the Balance of Payments Survey showed Cayman received a total of $1.78 billion from the export of goods and services mainly from the tourism, business and financial services industries against a total payment of $1.62 billion dollars.

