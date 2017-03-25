Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is over half a second quicker than Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel as the Briton sets the fastest time in practice for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton led new team-mate Valtteri Bottas of Finland in a Mercedes one-two in the first session and raised the pace in the second to be comfortably quicker than Ferrari’s second-fastest Sebastian Vettel of Germany on a cloudy day at Albert Park. The Briton’s fastest lap in the second session of one minute 23.62 seconds was more than half a second clear of four-times world champion Vettel, who edged Bottas into third. Vettel’s 2007 championship-winning team-mate, Finn Kimi Raikkonen, was fourth fastest in the final session, improving on his fifth placing earlier.
-
Share This!
F1 Racing: Hamilton sets the pace
March 24, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Boxing: Moronta out, Da Silva in
March 24, 2017
Sports
Track and Field: Walton ties CI national record
March 24, 2017
Sports
Football: Ebanks, Rowe head to TRI
March 24, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.