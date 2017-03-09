Dortmond will advance with the 4-nil, 4-1 on aggregate, over Benfica. Lead by the hat trick of goals by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, this is the first time an african player has scored 3 goals in a game at the knockout stage.
Barcelona would somehow find a way, winning 6-1, 6-5 on aggregate over Paris St. Germain with a late goal from Sergio Roberto . Lionel Messi scored his 94th goal in the champions league, only one behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 95. Barcelona is the first team in Champions League and European Cup history to overcome a 4-point deficit.
Football: Barca miraculously move on, Dortmond advance
