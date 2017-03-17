C3 Pure Fibre
Football: Bodden Town takes care of Elite

March 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Bodden Town maintains its lead atop the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League with a 4-2 win versus Elite FC over the weekend. Academy took care of Sunset, 2-0, on goals from Jonah Ebanks and Romario Dixon, while Latinos and Cayman Athletic drew 1-1.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

