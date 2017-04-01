Football: CFU Final stage draw released

Here is a look with at the CFU Club Championships final stage groupings and draw:
Group A
Central FC (Trinidad & Tobago)
Cibao FC (Dominican Republic)
Grenades FC (Antigua & Barbuda)
Group B
San Juan Jabloteh FC (Trinidad & Tobago)
Portmore United FC (Jamaica)
Racing FC (Haiti)
Here is a look at the schedule:
2017 Caribbean Club Champions Final Stage Schedule
*Local Time
Sunday, 14 May, 2017
17:30 San Juan Jabloteh FC (TRI) v Racing FC (HAI)
20:00 Central FC (TRI) v Grenades FC (ATG)
Tuesday, 16 May, 2017
17:30 Portmore United FC (JAM) v Racing FC (HAI)
20:00 Cibao FC (DOM) v Grenades FC (ATG)
Thursday, 18 May, 2017
17:30 San Juan Jabloteh FC (TRI) v Portmore United FC (JAM)
20:00 Central FC (TRI) v Cibao FC (DOM)
Sunday, 21 May, 2017 – 3rd Place Match & Final
17:00 2nd Place Group A v 2nd Place Group B
20:00 1st Place Group A v 1st Place Group A
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.