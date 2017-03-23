Football: Clasico headlines ICC fixtures

The full lineup of clubs set to participate in the 2017 International Champions Cup were announced late Tuesday. The fifth edition of the pre-season tournament brings the strongest lineup to date, with eight of the world’s best soccer clubs playing each other in cities across the United States. The 2017 International Champions Cup will have the first ever Clasico to take place in the United States and the first outside of Spain since 1982. Real Madrid will play Barcelona on July 29 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The two Manchester clubs – United and City – will meet on July 20 at a venue which is still to be confirmed. Juventus, AS Roma, Paris St Germain and Tottenham Hotspur will also take part in the competition. The tournament will run from July 19 – 30.

Here is the entire ICC schedule:

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma

– Site TBD, July 19 at 8 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

– Site TBD, July 20 at 10 p.m

Barcelona vs. Juventus

– East Rutherford, New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), July 22 at 6 p.m.,

Tottenham vs. Paris Saint-Germain

– Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium), July 22 at 8 p.m

Manchester United vs. Real Madrid

– Santa Clara, California (Levi’s Stadium), July 23 at 5 p.m

Roma vs. Tottenham

-Harrison, New Jersey (Red Bull Arena), July 25 at 8 p.m

Manchester United vs. Barcelona

– Landover, Maryland (FedEx Field), July 26 at 7:30 p.m

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus

– Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), July 26 at 9 p.m

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

– Los Angeles (LA Coliseum), July 26 at 11:30 p.m

Manchester City vs. Tottenham

– Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium), July 29 at 6 p.m

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

– Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), July 29 at 8 p.m

Juventus vs. Roma

– Foxborough, Massachusetts (Gillette Stadium), July 30 at 4 p.m

